Positive COVID-19 case connected to St. John School

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at St. John Community School in Prince Albert.

In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Tuesday evening the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.

The SHA is completing their assessment of the situation and all individuals deemed to be close contacts will be notified.

The impacted individual at St. John School is required to isolate until midnight on Dec. 27. All schools have been operating with remote learning since Dec. 14.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.”

The division explained that they are grateful for the efforts of the Public Health personnel for their guidance and support during these unprecedented times.

“We are grateful to all parents, students and staff for their support.”

They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.