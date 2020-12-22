COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ecole Vickers School

For the second evening in a row, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that a case of COVID-19 had been identified in individuals at two schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

The schools were Ecole Vickers Public School and John Diefenbaker Public School in Prince Albert in an identical scenario to Monday night.

According to the, division as this is the second case in a non-household setting, the SHA is confirming an active outbreak at École Vickers Public School and continues to investigate accordingly with full cooperation from Sask. Rivers.

“The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to these members of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family. We also extend our support to the staff and students in our schools affected,” the release stated for both schools.

All Sask Rivers schools are currently on their winter break and, as recommended by the local office of medical health, will be returning to Level 4 or remote learning on Monday, January 4, 2021. In-person classroom instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, January 18 2021.

As is the circumstance in all reports of COVID-19 in the division due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.

“The division deeply appreciates the support that students, parents and community members have demonstrated, especially as the number of cases in our region climbs.”

The SHA’s local public health team continues to provide expert advice and strong support for our dedicated staff as we manage the pandemic in our communities.

“The division is thankful to have such a cohesive team of administration and staff supported by our partners in Health.”