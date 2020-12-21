Province reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 206 new cases

Health officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, all of which were in Regina.

One of those patients was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s. No other details were released.

The province reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, 38 of which were in the North Central area. Prince Albert recorded 20 new cases on Monday. North Central 1 reported 12 and North Central 3 reported six.

Saskatoon reported the highest number of new cases with 46, followed by North Central. The North West Zone was third with 37 new cases, and Regina was fourth with 26.

The three far north regions combined for 23 new COVID-19 cases—13 in Far North East and 10 in Far North West. There were no new cases in Far North Central.

The North East Zone reported 12 new cases—six in North East 2, five in North East 1, and one in North East 3.

There are now 3,990 active COVID-19 cases across the province, 499 of which are in North Central. Prince Albert has 267 active cases, while North Central 1 has 132 and North Central 3 has 100.

North Central has the third highest active case total out of any area in the province. Saskatoon is first with 1,306, followed by Regina with 841. The North West Zone is fourth with 463 active cases.

A total of 131 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care. The North Central region has 18 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 1,285 vaccinations as of Dec. 20.