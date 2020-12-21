Emergency responders on scene of serious multi-vehicle collision west of Prince Albert

Police have advised drivers to avoid using Highway 3 west of Prince Albert after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Monday.

Prince Albert RCMP issued a media update at around 6:45 p.m. saying traffic would be rerouted for an undetermined amount of time. They said ice formation and blowing snow over the roadway were creating extremely poor road conditions.

Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services are currently on the scene. An update will be provided as new information becomes available.