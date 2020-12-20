Prince Albert reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, province reports 226

Health officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases across Saskatchewan on Sunday, and three deaths in the Regina area.

Two of the patients who died were in their 80s. The other was in their 70s. They were the only deaths announced on Sunday. No other details about the patients were released. A total of 118 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

There are now 3,880 active cases in Saskatchewan, 123 of which are in hospital. Saskatoon continues to have the highest number of active cases with 1,261, followed by Regina at 819 the North Central Zone at 446 and the North West Zone at 441.

The North Central region reported 38 new cases on Sunday—the second highest total in the province. Prince Albert reported 20 new cases. North Central 3 reported 13, while North Central 1 reported 5.

Saskatoon lead the way, reporting 55 new cases, while Regina was third with 32.

The three Far North regions reported a combined 21 new cases on Sunday. The bulk of those cases came from the Far North East, which reported 15, while the Far North East reported six. There were no new cases in Far North Central.

The North East Zone reported five new cases, with all but one coming from North East 2. The other case was in North East 1.

Local public health officials are still investigating 3,464 known cases.