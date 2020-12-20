Increased police presence in Sturgeon Lake

Residents in Sturgeon Lake First Nation saw an increased police presence on Sunday while Saskatchewan RCMP searched a rural residence in the area.

Police sent out a notice at around 4:30 p.m. advising residents they would be active in the area “for an undetermined amount of time.” The press release did give any details about the investigation, but promised more information as soon as it became available.

Police also thanked local residents for following directions and providing space while they investigated.

Sturgeon Lake is located 29 KM northwest of Prince Albert.