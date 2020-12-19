Province reports 8 new COVID-related deaths, two in North Central

Health officials reported eight more COVID-related deaths on Saturday, two of which were in the North Central region.

One of those North Central patients was in their 50s while the other was in their 60s. No other details were released.

Saskatoon reported three COVID-related deaths, while Regina reported two and the South Central region reported one. Three of those patients were in their 70s while the others were in their 80s. Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 115 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province reported 252 new active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third day in a row that number has increased. There were 169 new cases reported on Wednesday, 238 on Thursday and 245 on Saturday.

Saskatoon had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 57. The North Central Zone was second with 42 and the North West Zone was third with 41.

Prince Albert reported 24 new cases on Saturday. North Central Zone 1 reported eight and North Central Zone 3 reported 10.

Health officials reported 29 cases in the Far North, most of which are in the Far North East Zone. That region had 17 new cases, compared to nine in the Far North West and three in Far North Central.

The North East Zone reported 12 new cases, six of which were in North East Zone 2. The rest were evenly split between zones one and three.

There are now 3,762 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon has the highest number of cases with 1,232, followed by Regina at 790 and the North Central Zone at 435.

There are 249 active cases in the Far North East Zone, 163 in the Far North West and 25 in Far North Central.

The North East Zone, which includes Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, has 92 cases.

There are 127 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 20 in intensive care.