Changes to made to World Junior exhibition slate

Hockey fans will have to wait a couple more days before seeing teams take to the ice at the World Juniors in Edmonton.

Exhibition games were originally expected to start on Sunday, but that has been pushed back until Tuesday due to the extended quarantines that the German and Swedish Under-20 squads are currently in after it was announced that members of their programs had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Team Canada, which features Kaiden Guhle of the Prince Albert Raiders and local product Braden Schneider of the Brandon Wheat Kings on the blueline, was to have played Sweden on Monday.

Instead, their lone tune-up contest will be on Wednesday afternoon against Russia.

Germany and Sweden will not play in any games and are expected to be back on the ice in time for the start of the tournament on Christmas Day.

The updated pre-tournament slate is as follows.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

5 p.m. – Switzerland vs. Austria

8:30 p.m. – Finland vs. United States

Wednesday, Dec. 23

5 p.m. – Canada vs. Russia

8:30 p.m. – Slovakia vs. Czech Republic

All four games are expected to air on TSN.