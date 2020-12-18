Police looking for 21-year-old man wanted on several charges

Prince Albert RCMP is asking for the public’s help in located 21-year-old Ethan James Felix-Beatty from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, according to a press release.

Felix-Beatty has charges dating back from Oct. of this year to Dec. 5. Charges include a series of break and enters, armed robberies, and possession of prohibited and dangerous weapons.

The offences were reported to have occurred on Muskoday First Nation, Weldon, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Hafford and Little River First Nation.

“Efforts to locate Ethan have been unsuccessful so far as he uses residences belonging to acquaintances to evade police,” the press release read.

Felix-Beatty is described as being approximately 5’2” tall, about 105 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Dec. 9 at Sturgeon Lake First Nation. He is known to frequent that area and the Prince Albert area.

Due to the history of his alleged and recurring involvement in these incidents, police consider Felix-Beatty to be dangerous and high risk to reoffend. He’s known to often carry weapons and members of the public are advised not to approach him if he is seen.

Members of the public school call local police immediately if they do see him. Additionally, anyone who has information regarding Felix-Beatty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-310-7267 (RCMP) or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.