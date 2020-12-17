Police searching for two people wanted in connection with Sturgeon Lake stabbing

Prince Albert RCMP are searching for a 39-year-old man and 31-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing at a residence on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Welsey Naytowhow, 39, faces five charges, including uttering death threats, aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle. Ashley Badger, 31, faces four charges, including theft of a motor vehicle.

Naytowhow is listed 5’8” and 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Badger is listed as 5’5” and 165 lbs. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers have already conducted several neighbourhood checks and rural road patrols on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation and Little Red River First Nation. Both are known to frequest those areas.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501 or their local police service. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.saskcrimestoppers.com, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Police were called to a residence on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 after receiving reports that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed. The investigation revealed that a man and a woman arrived at the scene in a white Monte Carlo. The man entered the residence and assaulted the victim, while the woman waited outside in the Monte Carlo.

Afterwards, police say the man stole the victim’s white Chevrolet Impala and fled the scene. The vehicle’s license plate is 568 LNW. The woman fled the scene in the Monte Carlo.

The victim was transported to Saskatoon by air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was released from hospital the next day.

The investigation is still ongoing.