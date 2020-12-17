City budget includes 6.6 per cent tax increase for 2021

Prince Albert residents are facing a property tax hike of 6.6 per cent next year according to the proposed 2021 municipal budget released on Wednesday.

The City needs an increase of more than $2.1-million in property tax revenue to cover the current level of spending. The City will not run a deficit thanks to provincial and federal funding increases.

City manager Jim Toye said they still have ambitious plans for 2021, despite the recent COVID spike.

“The proposed budget will allow us to continue investing in Prince Albert, to not just maintain, but improve our roads, facilities and playgrounds,” Toye said in a media release.

The budget includes $4.235-million for the City’s paving program, $800,000 for a proposed Rotary Club Adventure Park at Little Red, and $554,000 for an outdoor fitness park at the Alfred Jenkins.

The tax rate rises by 1 per cent for every $320,000 increase in budget expenses.

The 2021 budget assumes the City will operate as normal. Financial director Cheryl Tkachuk wrote that doing so makes it easier to estimate the financial impact of COVID-19.

Tkachuk expects the pandemic to cost Prince Albert around $2.1-million in lost revenue and uncollected fees in 2021. Some financial impacts, like those to the City’s utility, sanitation and land funds, have yet to be determined.

General Fund budget debates will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. in City Hall. Sanitation, Utility, Airport and Land Fund budget debates begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. Public presentations will not be allowed at any budget meeting.

More to come.