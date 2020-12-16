COVID-19 connected to two schools in Prince Albert

On Tuesday evening the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that a case of COVID-19 had been identified in individuals at two schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

The schools were Carlton Comprehensive Public High School and King George Public School in Prince Albert. There was also a case reported on Monday at Carlton.

“The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to these members of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family. We also extend our support to the staff and students in our schools affected,” the release stated.

As announced Friday all schools in Sask. Rivers are in Level 4 so Carlton is currently participating in remote learning so the learning program will continue remotely for all students and staff until mid-January.

The division was recently informed of the positive COVID-19 test results and communication is being shared with the classrooms/cohorts, the connected staff, as well as with the school community.

As is the circumstance in all reports of COVID-19 in the division due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.

“The division deeply appreciates the support that students, parents and community members have demonstrated, especially as the number of cases in our region climbs.”

The SHA’s local public health team continues to provide expert advice and strong support for our dedicated staff as we manage the pandemic in our communities.

“The division is thankful to have such a cohesive team of administration and staff supported by our partners in Health.”