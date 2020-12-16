169 new COVID cases Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 154 recovering to bring the provincial active case count to 4,213.

The province has 124 people in the hospital and 30 in intensive care. Of those, the North Central Zone has 10 inpatients and six intensive case units.

The seven-day new case average is 243, or 20.1 per 100,000 population. That’s still above the province’s target, but lower than it has been over the past week.

There were 11 new cases in Prince Albert Wednesday, bringing the city’s active case count total to 320.

Saskatchewan saw 2,270 COVID-19 tests conducted Tuesday.

Updated public health measures, which limit at-home gatherings to immediate families, come into effect tomorrow.