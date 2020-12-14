Two more COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday

Two more residents from the Saskatoon and north west zone who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province reported on Monday.

The residents were in the 80+ age group.

The province is also reporting 269 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 recoveries.

The north central zone is reporting the third-highest number of new cases with 50 cases, behind Regina and Saskatoon.

Regina has 59 new COVID-19 cases and Saskatoon has 51 new cases.

North central now has an active case total of 522.

Prince Albert is reporting 28 new cases. The city’s active case total is 310.

Across Saskatchewan, 4,380 cases are considered active.

124 people are in hospital. 97 people are receiving inpatient care and 27 people are in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262, or 21.7 new cases per 100,000 population.