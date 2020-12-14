Police arrest RM of Canwood man accused of firing on RCMP traffic stop

A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly discharging a firearm in the direction of an RCMP traffic stop on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. on a rural road south of Debden. Officers from the Big River RCMP detachment were conducting the traffic stop when an officer heard what he believed were gunshots coming from a nearby residence. The officer drove to the residence and discovered a man standing outside holding a firearm.

RCMP Officers from Ahtahkakoop, Shellbrook, Blaine Lake and Spiritwood set up a secure perimeter with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team and a conservation officer from the Ministry of Environment.

Police safely took the man into custody at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officers discovered four additional firearms after searching the residence, as well as ammunition. They also discovered a woman, who they transported to a safe location.

Darren Hildebrand, 40, from the RM of Canwood faces seven charges in connection with the incident, including resisting arrest. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

One civilian who was present at the traffic stop fled on foot after officers heard gunshot sounds. Police located the individual safe at home later in the day.