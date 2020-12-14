CPCA to open 2021 season in Prince Albert

For the first time in two decades, the Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association is heading to Prince Albert.

After taking this past year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPCA will be kicking off their 2021 campaign at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds from June 4-6.

“To the best of our knowledge, we believe it was in the late 90’s or the early 2000’s since the last time we were in Prince Albert,” CPCA sponsorship and sales manager Kim Carey said.

“Everyone’s really excited to get back there. We have a great fan base that spreads a long way and Prince Albert is a huge part of that.”

The tour was to have come here this past May, but the season was cancelled as a result of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“I think you’ll see a really special event next June, especially since this will be the first competition since the end of the 2019 season,” Carey said. “It’s been a long time since everyone’s had the chance to see everyone in person.”

The CPCA schedule for 2021 will run until August and include stops in Meadow Lake, North Battleford, Wainwright, Onion Lake, Little Pine, Frog Lake, Poundmaker, Turtleford and Lloydminster.

“It was a real relief for everyone to get that schedule out,” Carey said. “It gives everyone something to look forward to and it’s a real bright spot after a long year.

“The only other addition to our schedule after some time away is North Battleford. We weren’t there in 2019 and we had planned to be back there this summer, but that obviously didn’t happen due to the pandemic.”

Another new event on the calendar is the North American Chuckwagon Championship, which will run from July 9-17 in Lloydminster and will also feature competitors from the World Professional Chuckwagon Association.

“In the past, whoever wasn’t invited to take part in the Calgary Stampede had to sit out during that week,” Carey said. “We’re really hoping this turns into a major event in the years to come.”

Tickets for the CPCA stop in Prince Albert will be available through the Prince Albert Exhibition Association.

More information on the tour can be found at cpcaracing.com