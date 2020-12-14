24 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Sask. Penitentiary

24 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, medium security unit, in Prince Albert, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said on Monday.

COVID-19 testing is offered to all staff and inmates at the penitentiary. Contact tracing is also underway. The CSC conducts their own testing, including rapid tests to identify positive cases quickly.

Inmates who have COVID-19 are isolated and being closely monitored. The CSC provides health care to inmates with dedicated heath care workers like nurses and physicians.

There have been no active COVID-19 cases among staff members at the penitentiary. There are also no confirmed cases at the minimum or maximum units.

Visits to the penitentiary are temporarily suspended to limit people coming and going, according to the CSC. Family, friends and support networks can connect with inmates through telephone or video visitation.

“Decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in close consultation with public health authorities,” the press release read.

The medium security unit has a capacity of 457 offenders.

The CSC says they “continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue to actively screen employees entering the institution, all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.”

Inmate testing numbers can be found at https://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/001/006/001006-1014-en.shtml