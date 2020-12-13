RCMP make two arrests near Debden

Big River RCMP arrested two individuals after an investigation at a rural residence near Debden early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Late Saturday night RCMP officers were on the scene of the rural residence which is located approximately one kilometre off Highway 55 and one kilometre south of Debden, according to another press release.

The press release stated that there was increased police presence in the area.

On Sunday morning RCMP said that two individuals were taken into police custody as a result of this investigation. The RCMP did not say why the individuals were arrested.

RCMP officers have cleared and left the scene.