Positive COVID-19 case at École St. Mary High School

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in an individual at École St. Mary High School on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division said information has been shared with the specific class/cohort(s) as well as the school community.

The SHA continue to assess the situation and all individuals deemed to be close contacts are being notified. The class/cohort(s) that are impacted by this case must self-isolate until midnight on Dec. 22. The impacted class/cohort(s) are advised to contact HealthLine 811 for advice.

The high school will continue with Level 4 remote learning for all students, including those in self-isolation, until Jan. 15, 2021, as previously announced on Friday evening.