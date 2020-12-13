222 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

The province reported 222 new COVID-19 cases and an additional three deaths on Sunday.

Two deaths of residents over 80 were reported in Saskatoon and another death was a resident in their 80s reported in Regina.

There are 15 new cases in north central which now was has an active case total of 481.

Prince Albert has eight new cases and an active case total of 285.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 264, or 21.8 per 100,000 population.

117 people are in hospital. 94 people are receiving inpatient care including 10 in north central. 23 people are in intensive care, including six in north central.

On Saturday, 2,948 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

The wait time at drive through testing in Saskatoon was up to two-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning, the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported on social media.