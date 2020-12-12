274 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported on Saturday



The province marked the largest one day increase of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday with 11 new deaths reported.

All of the residents tested positive for COVID-19. One resident was in their 60s and from the north east zone, another resident was in the 50s and was reported in Saskatoon. Three other residents in Saskatoon over 80 also died. Four new deaths were reported in Regina, the residents were over 80. One resident in their 70s and a resident over 80 in the south east zone also died.

Saskatchewan is reporting an additional 274 cases and 713 recoveries on Saturday.

The north central zone has 23 new cases, 13 of which are in Prince Albert. The city has 278 active cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 292, or 24.1 new cases per 100,000 population.

4,097 cases across Saskatchewan are considered active.

A total of 118 people are in hospital, 95 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in intensive care.

Of the 11,749 cases reported in the province to date, 5,102 are community contacts including mass gatherings. 539 cases are related to travel. 3,368 cases are under investigation by local public health units.

On Friday, 3,622 COVID-19 tests were process in Saskatchewan.