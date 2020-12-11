Schneider and Guhle make Canada’s World Junior team

Hockey fans in Prince Albert will have two players to cheer for at the World Juniors over Christmas.

Local blueliner Braden Schneider of the Brandon Wheat Kings and Raiders defenceman Kaiden Guhle have both made Canada’s roster for this year’s tournament, which is expected to begin on Christmas Day in Edmonton.

Schneider is believed to be the first Prince Albert product to make the team since Denis Pederson captured a gold medal at the 1995 tournament in Red Deer.

The 19-year-old, who was picked in the first round of the NHL Draft by the New York Rangers in October, was a late cut from last year’s training camp.

In addition to putting up 88 points in 185 games over the last three seasons in Brandon, he’s also represented his country at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

Alex D’Adesse/Hockey Canada Images Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Kaiden Guhle fires a shot for Canada Red during a quarter-final game against the United States at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2018.

Guhle is the first Prince Albert Raiders player to make Canada’s team since 2019, when goaltender Ian Scott and forward Brett Leason both cracked the roster.

A first round pick by the Montreal Canadiens two months ago, Guhle has previously competed for Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was an assistant captain.

The 18-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta. has scored 58 points in 137 games thus far in a Raiders uniform.

Prior to their round-robin opener against Germany on Boxing Day, Canada will play exhibition contests with Sweden on Dec. 21 and Russia on Dec. 23.

The full roster for the defending tournament champions is as follows:

Goaltenders

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars)

Devon Levi (Northeastern Huskies)

Defencemen

Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants – Returning from last year’s team)

Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters – Returning from last year’s team)

Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Jordan Spence (Moncton Wildcats)

Forwards

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves – Returning from last year’s team)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes – Returning from last year’s team)

Kirby Dach (Chicago Blackhawks)

Dylan Holloway (Wisconsin Badgers)

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg Ice)

Connor McMichael (London Knights – Returning from last year’s team)

Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens – Returning from last year’s team)

Alex Newhook (Boston College Eagles)

Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit)

Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit)

Phillip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals)

Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers)

The final cuts from the training camp were blueliners Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders), Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds) and Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers), along with forwards Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes), Graeme Clarke (Ottawa 67’s), Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips), Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks), Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix) and Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting)