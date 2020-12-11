Drive through COVID-19 testing to expand in Saskatoon and Regina

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Friday that they will be expanding drive-through testing hours in Regina and Saskatoon beginning in the New Year when they will be able to add more staff.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2021 in Regina at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street (11th Avenue entrance from Lewvan Drive on the west side of the ​​complex) the new hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Hours until Jan. 2 remain 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Beginning Jan. 4, 2021 at 3630 Thatcher Avenue in Saskatoon the new hours are Monday to Friday f​rom​ 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday fro​m 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. Until Jan. 4 the hours remain Tuesday to Thursday from 12:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A referral is not required to access a drive-thru test. You must wear a mask and a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 16. In your vehicle, everyone should be a member of the same, immediate household.

You will need a valid Health Card or an alternate government-issued form of identification such as a driver’s license or passport and every person in the vehicle who has these documents can get tested.

Drive-thru testing sites are first-come, first-serve and waits should be expected depending on the demand for services.

There are also safety protocols, patient registration, specimen collection and cleaning which can affect wait times. Currently, peak times are typically when the site location opens.

You can consider arriving at the location later in the day to try to avoid a significant wait, though you should still be prepared for a delay.

Drive-through testing was recently introduced on a daily basis in Prince Albert.