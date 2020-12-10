Hockey Canada cuts seven players from World Junior Camp

With the deadline to post their final roster fast approaching, Hockey Canada parted ways with seven players from their World Junior Selection Camp in Red Deer on Thursday morning.

Among those not making the team are forwards Adam Beckman (Spokane Chiefs), Tyson Forester (Barrie Colts), Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi Sagueneens), Cole Schwindt (Mississauga Steelheads) and Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs), along with goaltenders Brett Brochu (London Knights) and Tristan Lennox (Saginaw Spirit).

As a result of Thursday’s cuts, the goaltending trio is now set for Canada, as Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers), Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars), and Devon Levi (Northeastern Huskies) will now vie for the starting job.

“Those are the three guys we’re most comfy with,” head coach Andre Tourigny said during a media conference.

“They all bring something a little bit different in their style. Gauthier has a lot of athleticism. He’s a big goalie as well. Garand has really, really good hands. He’s really quick. He did a really good job and same thing for Levi.”

Canada is expected to make nine more cuts from the 34 players that are still at selection camp following a scrimmage on Thursday night.

Prince Albert product and Brandon Wheat Kings blueliner Braden Schneider is among those competing for a spot, along with Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Kaiden Guhle.

The World Juniors will run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.