Grade 3 students buy Timbits and hot chocolate for care home

Arthur Pechey students and Tim Hortons teamed up to offer Mont St. Joseph residents a sweet surprise this week.

The school and the care home have had a relationship for years. Before COVID-19 came to Saskatchewan, students and residents would visit each other throughout the year to participate in events and games together.

COVID-19 changed the way the two connect, but it didn’t end that connection.

Students and residents have been meeting virtually to play bingo, tell stories or participate in a drumming program, while younger students have shared their artwork with residents over video chat.

One Grade 3 class wanted to do something special for their care home friends.

Teacher Jennifer Henry had been teaching her students about what they can do to help others, especially the residents the school has come to care about so much.

They ran a “give a bit, get a bit” fundraiser, where they would buy Timbits two at a time — one for themselves and one for a resident.

The class raised enough money to buy Timbits for all of the care home residents and staff.

Wednesday morning, the students got their Timbits and the care home residents and staff got a sweet surprise, with a little bit of help from Tim Hortons.

“They’re excited. They feel connected to this building and the people,” said Brandi Sparboe of Arthur Pechey School.

“That relationship, appreciating the elderly and that intergenerational volunteering is getting instilled early with our students.”

When the school approached Tim Hortons to ask about having hot chocolate donated, Owner Cheryl Sander was touched by the kindness of the Grade 3 students.

“I used to be a teacher,” Sander said. “It was such a cool idea.”

Her store has also worked with Mont St. Joseph Home in the past. She didn’t just agree to donate hot chocolate — her location went above and beyond and donated the Timbits too, meaning the money raised by the students can now be used in the future to further their relationship with Mont St. Joseph.

“The best part is that thanks to the generous support of our students and their families, the school will now have the opportunity to plan further events such as this so that more classes can share in the fun, sharing more tasty treats and stories with our Mont St. Joseph friends in 2021,” said Ecole Arthur Pechey School teacher Shea Pilon.

“Every classroom at Arthur Pechey is getting an opportunity to have virtual bingo or to do a drumming program through Zoom with our music program.”

Younger children share their art projects with the residents, and the Grade 3 class that raised enough money to buy everyone Timbits will be meeting virtually with the home to share a completed school writing assignment.

“This fundraiser was designed to share a bit of joy and connection to their friends from Mont St. Joseph Care Home,” Pilon said.

“Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support from the Arthur Pechey School community and the support of Tim Hortons on Marquis Road, the Grade 3 class raised enough money to provide hot chocolate and Timbits to all of the residents and staff of the care home.”

The school and care home began to develop their relationship in 2018. Prior to the pandemic, students would head to the care home to play bingo, exercise, play indoor games and walk outside. Residents would also visit the school to participate in activities and outdoor cultural events.

This past spring, when schools were closed, Arthur Pechey included Mont St. Joseph in its parade routes to say hi to the residents as well as their students.

“We’ve adapted our relationship,” Pilon said.

“All our teachers are on board with maintaining this relationship and supporting that in the classroom. You hear students in the hallways asking ‘do we get to go to bingo’?’ It’s beautiful, the intergenerational relationship over the last couple of years.”

The residents and staff at Mont St. Joseph — until Wednesday — had no idea they had been adopted by a classroom of Grade 3 students wanting to buy them all Timbits.

“Everyone is receiving this gift as a surprise today,” said Shannon Meyers, the director of recreation therapy and volunteer services at Mont St. Joseph Home. “It’s very well needed and is going to be well-enjoyed.”

Meyers said the residents have always enjoyed their visits with Arthur Pechey School.

“The things we do are fun. They very much enjoy watching the students on zoom … it’s wonderful. The residents love the opportunities to seer the students and just be part of the community. Arthur Pechey is part of the community. They are part of who we are now.”

