Another 324 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported on Thursday

Four more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province reported on Thursday.

Two of the residents were over 80 and from the Regina and south central zones. Another resident was in their 30s and from the north central zone, and one resident was in their 50s and from the north east zone.

Saskatchewan has 324 new cases, bumping the seven-day average of daily cases to 283, or 23.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

37 of the new cases are in the north central zone which now has 623 active cases.

Prince Albert has 27 new cases and an active case total of 321.

The province also reported an additional 345 recoveries. The number of cases considered active is 4,682 but the government anticipates this number “will decline as older cases are reviewed and potentially shifted to recovered status.”

138 people are in hospital. 107 people are receiving inpatient care, and 31 people are in intensive care.