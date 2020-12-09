Regina health care workers first to receive COVID vaccines in Sask.

Regina-based health care workers to receive vaccine as part of pilot; residents over 80, remote residents, health care workers and long-term care homes priority in phase 1

Pilot vaccination among health care workers planned this month

Phase 1 set for next three months to focus on most vulnerable

Phase 2 with mass vaccination scheduled to begin in April

Frontline health care workers in Regina will be the first in the province to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the province said Wednesday.

Vaccines for about 1,950 people are expected to arrive by Dec. 15. A pilot vaccination will see the vaccine administered at Regina General Hospital to health care workers providing direct care to COVID-19 patients. The first recipients will be health care workers in ICUs, emergency departments and COVID units at Regina General and Pasqua hospitals and staff at testing and assessment centres.

Recipients will receive their second dose 21 days after the administration of the first dose.

The province‘s vaccine delivery plan is focusing on immunizing priority populations at a higher risk of exposure or of serious illness first, such as health care workers, elderly residents in care homes, seniors over 80 and residents in northern remote communities.

The province estimates that 30,584 long-term and personal care home residents and staff will need to be immunized in phase one, along with between 10,000 and 15,000 health care workers in emergency departments, intensive care units, COVID wards and testing and assessment staff. Phase one also includes all residents over the age of 80, followed by those in the 75-79 age range, and then the 70-74 age range as supplies allow.

They estimate that the province has 51,302 residents over the age of 80, 32,474 in the 75-79 age range and 47,343 in the 70-74 age range.

The fourth priority in phase one is residents over age 50 living in remote/northern Saskatchewan, about 8,921 people.

The first phase of vaccinations is expected to begin late this year, with 202,052 doses expected within the first quarter of 2021.

The province expects to have 10,725 of the Pfizer vaccine weekly. It’s currently finalizing its weekly allocations of the Moderna vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccination plan is expected to begin in April and will continue priority population immunization while providing widespread vaccine access to immunize the general population. Distribution in the second phase will occur throughout the province at public health clinics and other vaccination delivery sites, such as pharmacies and doctor’s offices, depending on vaccine availability. Phase two will begin sooner if the province’s vaccine allocation allows.

Members of the Public Service Commission will be redeployed to support administrative tasks and data entry at vaccine sites. Training will begin as soon as possible.

The province said it has plans in development surrounding safe storage of vaccines, sequenced distribution, public communication of availability, contingency planning and statistical reporting of vaccines administered.

Temperature requirements pose an issue. The Pfizer vaccine requires storage temperatures of -70 C, while the Moderna vaccine requires storage at -20 C.

The federal government has allocated seven regular and one ultra-low temperature freezer to the province. Provincially, the Ministry of Health is awaiting the delivery of 25 portable ultra-low temperature freezers to assist with vaccine shipment. Additional regular freezers will be purchased to store and transport Moderna’s vaccine.

The province is also planning a “significant” public relations campaign to ensure accurate and timely information is provided to residents.

The communication plan includes a dedicated web page, weekly public briefings and daily updates through COVID-19 news releases.

The campaign will also include print, TV, radio, digital, social and billboard ads. It’s set to begin this month and increase during phase 1.

“Residents of this province can rest assured that our government will dedicate all the resources needed to provide them with the vaccine,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement. “We are putting in place the human and financial resources to successfully distribute vaccines and get Saskatchewan residents immunized against COVID-19.”

“Once mass immunization has occurred, we will all be able to get closer to our normal routines,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “But in the meantime, everyone must continue following the basic advice – frequent hand-washing, physical distancing, masking and staying home if you have symptoms, and closely following public health orders.”

Officials updated reporters on the plan Wednesday morning.

More to come.