Province adds 302 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

The province is reporting 302 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths in the Regina zone on Wednesday.

The residents from the Regina zone were in their 80s and tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 35 new cases in the north central zone, 21 of which are in Prince Albert. The city currently has an active case total of 299.

The seven-day daily average of new cases is 273, or 22.6 new cases per 100,000 population.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab addressed the high number of daily cases during a press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s not going much higher quickly, which is what we feared, but it’s also not coming down,” Shahab said.

Shahab added there’s “hopeful optimism” that are numbers may be plateauing, but also concern that hospitalizations and ICU admissions are increasing.

Shahab also touched on the increasing number of deaths in the province, particularly in long term care homes.

“We can never forget the tremendous impact COVID-19 is now having in our province in terms of long term care and personal care homes. Regina Parkside now has 11 deaths reported (and) Saskatoon Luther Care Home has seven deaths reported.”

259 more people have recovered from COVID-19.

4,707 cases are considered active but the province noted that this number is overrepresented and “there will be an adjustment in the coming days as recovered cases are reconciled.”

140 people are in hospital. 113 people are receiving inpatient care, 17 of whom are in the north central zone. 27 people are in intensive care, six of whom are in the north central zone.

On Tuesday 2,650 COVID-19 tests were process across the province.