Largest one day increase of COVID-19 deaths in Sask. reported Tuesday

Six new deaths reported on Tuesday, 30 new cases in north central region

The province is reporting an additional six residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, which marks the largest one day increase of deaths reported in the province.

Five of the residents were in there 80s, one was from the north west zone, three were from Regina, and one was from the south east zone.

The sixth resident who died was from the north central zone and in their 30s.

There are an additional 183 cases and 279 recoveries across the province.

The north central zone, which Prince Albert is located in, has 30 new cases with an active case total of 568. 22 of those new cases are in Prince Albert, with an active case total of 278 in the city.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264, or 21.8 new cases per 100,000 population.

144 people are in hospital. 117 people are receiving inpatient care, including 16 in the north central zone. 27 people are in intensive care, including six in the north central zone.

On Monday there were 2,359 tests processed in Saskatchewan.