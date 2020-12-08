Hayes knocked out of Memorial eCup tournament

Former Prince Albert Raiders captain Zack Hayes saw his run at controlling his old WHL club come to an end Tuesday night.



Hayes was knocked out of the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial eCup NHL 21 tournament after suffering a 3-1 loss to Gabriel Belley-Pelletier of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

The digital version of defenceman Remy Aquillon had the lone goal for the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert Mintos alumni Kyrell Sopotyk and former Raiders blueliner Rhett Rhinehart saw their tournaments come to an end in recent days.

Sopotyk, who is now a forward for the Kamloops Blazers, dropped a 5-2 first round contest to Cory King of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Rhinehart’s run ended in the second round as his Saskatoon Blades side came out on the wrong end of an 8-2 affair with Zachary Roy of the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The second round of the tournament will wrap up on Thursday with four matchups.

Rimouski Oceanic (Zachary Massicotte) vs. Saint John Sea Dogs (Riley Bezeau)

Lethbridge Hurricanes (Justin Hall) vs. Flint Firebirds (Riley Piercey)

Moose Jaw Warriors (Cory King) vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Jalen Luypen)

Ottawa 67’s (Cam Tolnai) vs. Erie Otters (Brendan Hoffmann)

The winner of those games will advance to the Sweet 16, which will also see the following contests.

Sarnia Sting (Justin O’Donnell) vs. Saginaw Spirit (Danny Katic)

Hamilton Bulldogs (Zachary Roy) vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (Lukas Svejkovsky)

Vancouver Giants (Trevor Longo) vs. North Bay Battalion (Luke Moncada)

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (Carter Murchison) vs. Mississauga Steelheads (Ty Collins)

Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Gabriel Belley-Pelletier) vs. Sudbury Wolves (Blake Murray)

Acadie-Bathurst Titan (Dylan Champagne) vs. Peterborough Petes (Shawn Spearing)

The entire tournament, which runs until Dec. 17, is being streamed on Facebook Live and Twitch.