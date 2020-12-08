Cases of COVID-19 connected to two Prince Albert schools

On Tuesday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in individuals at two schools in Prince Albert.

These schools were St. Catherine Catholic School and St. John Community School.

“We did have an individual get tested at St. Catherine and tested positive and another individual at St. John as well today,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.

The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts are being notified.

“The classrooms/cohorts impacted by this case, barring any other cases, are required to self-isolate until as per Public Health instructions and these classrooms/cohorts will be move to remote learning until the isolation period is complete,” the division said in a release.

These specific classrooms/cohorts are advised to contact HealthLine 811 for advice.

“School will resume Dec. 9 for all other students and staff that are not deemed to be close contacts. Public Health officials are advising all students and staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if ill.”

No further information was made available citing privacy concerns.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.”

They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.