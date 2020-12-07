Three area residents recognized with Apprenticeship Awards

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) recognized the winners of the 20th annual Apprenticeship Awards on Friday.

Locally there were two winners among the 32 outstanding new journeypersons. Welder Wyatt Given and hairdresser Jayda Schultz of Prince Albert were recognized for their achievements.

Also recognized was construction electrician David McEwan of Tisdale.

Every year, the Outstanding New Journeypersons comprise the largest cohort of award winners. Thirty-two certified tradespeople received the Outstanding New Journeyperson awards this year, which recognize the apprentices who achieved the highest marks on the journeyperson certification exams between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The annual Apprenticeship Awards event recognizes a variety of apprenticeship stakeholders, including educators, apprentices and journeypersons, for significant achievements within the apprenticeship and trade certification system. The SATCC presents many of the awards; industry partners also issue their own scholarships and awards.

“Congratulations to everyone being honoured for their valuable contributions to apprenticeship in Saskatchewan,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a release from the province

“Skilled tradespeople – and the employers and instructors who mentor and teach them – will be essential to our province’s economic recovery following this pandemic.”

Typically, an in-person banquet is held in Regina to celebrate the honourees. However, this year’s face-to-face-event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Award winners are being celebrated through a variety of platforms, including the SATCC’s website and social media channels.

“On behalf of the SATCC, I’m proud to congratulate this year’s Apprenticeship Award winners,” SATCC Board Chair Drew Tiefenbach said.

“While I’d love to shake hands and meet this year’s winners face-to-face, I’m glad we’re still able to celebrate their accomplishments virtually. These winners are integral to the success of Saskatchewan’s apprenticeship system and they deserve to be recognized.”