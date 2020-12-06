Case of COVID-19 identified at Ecole St. Anne School

On Saturday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at Ecole St. Anne School in Prince Albert.

In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Saturday evening the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts have been notified.”

Risk of exposure is deemed to be low however Public Health officials are advising all students and staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if ill.

The individuals impacted by the case have been required to self-isolate

No further information was made available citing privacy concerns.

Ecole St. Anne will resume classes on Monday, December 7.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.”

They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.