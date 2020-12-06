An additional four deaths from COVID-19 reported Sunday

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday. Two individuals were in their 60s from the Regina and Far North zones and two individuals were in their 70s from the South zone.

The number of deaths in the province is now 59.

The province also reported the second highest number of COVID-19 cases ever with 415 cases on Sunday.

The number of cases pushed the provinces total number of cases over 10,000 with 10,139.

Five Saskatchewan residents testing positive out-of-province were added to the total. Four in the Saskatoon zone while one case has pending residence information.

Eleven cases were found to be out-of-province residents and were removed from the counts. Three of these cases were previously assigned to the North West, Central West, and South East, and eight cases had pending residence information.

Four cases with pending residence information were assigned to North Central.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 39 new cases.

The current seven-day average is 272, or 21.7 cases per 100,000 population.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 239 active cases, the same number as reported Friday.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 232 active cases and North Central 3 has 50 active cases.

The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 521 active cases.

Of the 10,139 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,191 are considered active.

Of the 135 people in hospital in the province, 109 are receiving in patient care including 10 in the North Central. Of the 26 in intensive care five are in the North Central.

The recovered number now sits at 5,530 after 46 more recoveries were reported.

The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,139 of those 2,076 cases are from the north area (736 north west, 999 north central and 341 north east).

Yesterday, 3,846 COVID-19 tests were processed.

As of today there have been 364,392 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon reports 205 cases after data issues on Saturday

In other zones there were 205 cases in Saskatoon, 60 in Regina, 26 in the North West, 18 in the Far North East, 15 in the Far North West, 12 in the South Central, 10 each in the North East and Central East, six in the South West and South East and five in the Central West. Three new cases have pending residence information.

The case numbers reported today from Saskatoon reflect the correction from yesterday due to a data-related issue that has now been corrected.

Of the 135 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 45 are in Saskatoon, 19 in the South East, 18 in Regina, eight in the North West, three in the South West and one each in the North East and South Central, are receiving in patient care.

Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 12 in Saskatoon and nine in the Regina zone.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,476 cases.

In second place is Regina with 1,052 active cases.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 23,065 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 1,940 cases are from the Regina area, 1,282 cases are from the south area (502 south west, 449 south central and 331 south east), 1,054 cases are from the far north area (659 far north west, 83 far north central and 312 far north east) and 690 cases are from the central area (297 central west and 393 central east). There are now 32 cases with pending residence information

There are currently 317 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 10,139 cases in the province: 501 cases are related to travel, 4,244 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,382 have no known exposures and 3,012 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 2,131 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,565 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,355 are in the 60-79-age range and 392 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation.

The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.