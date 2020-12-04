Another death from COVID-19 reported Friday

There was a death reported in the South Zone from COVID-19 reported on Friday. This marked the second consecutive day with a death reported in that zone and the third consecutive day in which at least one death was reported.

The individual was in the 80-years-old and over age group.

The number of deaths in the province is now 55.

The province also reported another 283 cases on Friday. The current seven-day average is 262, or 21. 7 cases per 100,000 population.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 47 new cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 189 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 214 active cases and North Central 3 has 40 active cases.

The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 403 active cases.

Of the 9,527 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,116 are considered active.

Of the 126 people in hospital in the province, 101 are receiving in patient care including 12 in the North Central. Of the 25 in intensive care four are in the North Central.

The recovered number now sits at 5,356 after 183 more recoveries were reported.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,527of those 1,927 cases are from the north area (692 north west, 916 north central and 319 north east)

Yesterday 3,504 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

As of today there have been 357,142 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

In other zones there were 83 cases reported Friday in Regina, 50 in Saskatoon, 12 each in the North West and South West, 11 in the Far North East, nine each in the South East, South Central and Far North West and seven in the North East.

There are 18 cases with pending residence information.

Two cases, one from Nov. 15 and one from Nov. 22, with pending residence information have been assigned to the North West

Of the 126 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 36 are in Saskatoon, 21 in the South East, 20 are in Regina, seven in the North West, three in the South West and one in the North East are receiving in patient care. Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, nine in Regina and one person in the North West.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,324 cases.

In second place is Regina with 974 active cases.

Over 90 active cases of COVID-19 in youth in North Central

On Thursday the province released the updated numbers on cases in youth. The total active cases in youth provincially in all locations are 834, six have no known location and 828 have a location reported.

Provincially there is an 8.5 per cent test positivity rate in youth. Data on positive tests in youth is updated every Thursday.

Currently in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, there are 96 active cases in youth. Last week there were 316 tests performed across the North Central zone.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 47 active cases in youth.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 45 active cases and North Central 3 has four active cases.

Cumulative tests performed since Sept. 7 in the North Central zone is 2,933.

There were 4,119 tests performed in total in the province in the last week.

The cumulative number of tests performed since Sept. 7 is 44,261.

Case of COVID-19 connected to Wesmor Public High School

On Thursday evening the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that a case of COVID-19 had been identified in an individual at Wesmor Public High School in Prince Albert.

“The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to this member of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family. We also extend our support to the staff and students in our schools affected by the isolation,” the release stated.

As has been the case in the past, this case was not school-acquired.

The learning program will continue remotely for those students affected.

Wesmor will remain open for in-person classes for students who are not required to self-isolate.

Due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.