One new death, 259 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday

Six new cases reported in Prince Albert

One resident in the south zone who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province reported on Thursday.

The resident was in the 80 plus age category.

The province reported a total of 259 new cases and 214 new recoveries on Thursday.

The north central zone is reporting an additional 20 cases, bringing the active case total to 402.

Prince Albert, which is designated as north central zone 2, reported six new cases and now has an active case total of 160.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 269, or 22.2 new cases per 100,000 population.

There are 128 people in hospital. 104 people are receiving inpatient care including nine in the north central zone. 24 people are in intensive care including 3 in the north central zone.

The total number of active cases is 4,017 across the province.

3,247 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan yesterday.