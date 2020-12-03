Hayes advances to second round of Memorial eCup

The digital version of the Prince Albert Raiders used some third period heroics to allow former captain Zack Hayes to keep his tournament hopes alive in the Memorial eCup tournament on Wednesday night.

The Raiders scored a trifecta of goals in the final frame, including a late highlight-reel danglefest from San Jose Sharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt, to help Hayes pick up a 3-2 win over Ryan Maynard of the Charlottetown Islanders in a game of NHL 21.

Hayes will now go up against Gabriel Belley-Pelletier of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, who edged out Luke Woodworth of the Drummondville Voltigeurs in a dramatic 5-4 overtime affair.

Former Prince Albert Minto and current Kamloops Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk will be in action on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. when he will take on Cory King of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The tournament, which is being streamed on Facebook Live and Twitch, runs until Dec. 17.

Around the WHL

The Portland Winterhawks ownership situation might be reaching a conclusion in the coming days.

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported on Twitter Wednesday that the US Division club is in the process of being sold to a group that’s headed by Kerry Preete, who is the executive vice president of Monsanto.

Preete played in the SJHL for the Prince Albert Raiders and the Humboldt Broncos in the late 1970’s, in addition to suiting up for the Saskatchewan Huskies in the mid 1980’s.

World Juniors Update

As they await the end of a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19, Hockey Canada found out on Thursday that the New York Rangers will not be loaning out forward Alexis Lafreniere for this year’s World Juniors, which is scheduled to start on Christmas Day.

Lafreniere, who was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was the tournament MVP after earning 10 points in five games during Canada’s run to the gold medal.