Two more deaths, 238 new cases reported on Wednesday

There are six new case in Prince Albert

Two more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province reported on Wednesday.

One resident in the north zone was in the 80 plus age category, and the other resident was from the Regina area and in the 60-79 age category.

The province reported an additional 238 cases, and 84 recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 274.

The north central zone in which Prince Albert is located is reporting 25 new cases. Six of those are in Prince Albert, leaving the active case total at 198.

The north central zone now has 423 active cases.

Elsewhere in the province, the far north west has six new cases, the far north central has three new cases, the far north east has 16 new cases, the north west has 17 new cases, the north east zone has three new cases, Saskatoon has 109 new cases, the central east zone has four new cases, Regina has 36 new cases, the south west zone has 8 new cases, the south central zone has one new case, and the south east zone has three new cases.

Seven cases are pending residence information.

There are 132 people in hospital. 106 of those people are receiving in-patient care, seven of those people are in the north central zone. 26 people are in intensive care across the province, five of whom are in the north central zone.