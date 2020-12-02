Local performers chosen for TeleMiracle 45 show

A local singer/guitar player and duo have been chosen as performers in the annual telethon

Three Prince Albert men will have the opportunity to perform on the TeleMiracle platform this February.

One of those men was a recipient of TeleMiracle funds in 2018.

Mike Langlois, of Darcy and Mike, underwent a double-lung transplant in Edmonton two years ago. TeleMiracle supported him and his wife financially, paying for the apartment his wife stayed at for three months while he was in hospital. They also helped pay for some trips back and forth to Edmonton so the couple could meet with the transplant team.

“It’s nice to be able to give back,” Langlois said, who has been watching TeleMiracle since he was a kid.

Langlois says this is the first time the duo will be performing for TeleMiracle. He hasn’t performed as a solo act before and he doesn’t believe his duo mate, Darcy Sander, has either.

Sander, who is on the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners was busy with meetings and unavailable for an interview on Tuesday.

TeleMiracle 45 performances will be pre-recorded this year and there will be no live audience.

Typically when Langlois and Sander perform together, Langlois plays the guitar and Sander plays piano and they both sing.

Their video performance for “Countdown to TeleMiracle” will be amped up from that.

Langlois is immunocompromised because of the medications he’s taking from his double-lung transplant so he’s been self-isolating since the pandemic hit Saskatchewan.

The duo use an app through their iPads and iPhones to record performances and stitch it all together.

“What you’re actually going to see on TeleMiracle is us playing a whole whack of instruments. I’m playing some bass, some piano, some guitar, some vocals and Darcy’s playing drums, and pianos and trumpets,” Langlois said. “It seems like theres a whole bunch of us but it’s just us over and over.”

Another Prince Albert man, Maurice Villeneuve will be performing in the show as well.

“I’m pleased. I’ve been trying to get on there for years. I tried at least three other times and I didn’t make it,” he said.

Villeneuve and his grandson both auditioned last year and were selected to perform but had to cancel after a family member passed away unexpectedly.

The guitar player and singer will be performing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill on the main show. He will also be performing a second song that he hasn’t chosen yet.

Villeneuve has been performing at group homes and senior homes since he was 11 years old.

TeleMiracle will be broadcast live on CTV and livestreamed on www.telemiracle.com starting at 9 p.m. on Feb 27. “Countdown to TeleMiracle” will be livestreamed on their website and YouTube channel from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 27.