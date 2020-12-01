Second round of school COVID relief funding closed

Tuesday was the final day for Saskatchewan schools to submit funding applications to the Ministry of Education for the second round of COVID-19 funding.

“The second round of COVID contingency funding will ensure schools remain a safe place for students, staff and families,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“These applications are in addition to our $51 million allocated in the first round of applications.”

The funding comes from the more than $150 million in the COVID contingency fund for education from provincial, federal and school division savings.

The funds will be used for sanitation, furniture and equipment, remote learning (for immunocompromised and other students) and IT costs not associated to remote learning.

Applications are expected to be submitted by school divisions, qualified independent schools and historical high schools.

The ministry will then adjudicate the applications based on the criteria and will notify applicants in early December.

According to the Ministry there is $64 million remaining for the second round of applications in the COVID contingency fund for education.

Before school began in September, $51 million was committed toward the first round of funding for school divisions and school applicants for emergent, one-time expenses associated with a safe return to school.

Prior to the first funding intake, school divisions spent a combined $30 million on one-time school capital initiatives and preparations for the school year.

The Ministry of Education has allocated $10 million for personal protective equipment expenses, of which $3.4 million has been spent to date.

In the second round of COVID contingency funding for education applications, recipients of the first round of funding are required to report their detailed use of funds to the Ministry of Education.