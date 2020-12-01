Lt. Gov. postpones New Year’s Celebration

On Tuesday Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced that the annual New Year’s Day Celebration at Government House would be postponed.

“To help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to support public health guidelines, we’ve decided to postpone our New Year’s Day celebration” the Lieutenant Governor said in a release.

“We will monitor the evolving situation and consider hosting a safe event at a later date.”

The Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan hosted the first New Year’s Day celebration in 1884.

The tradition continued until the early 1970s. The event was rejuvenated in 1985 and has been held continuously for the past 35 years.

Although the Jan. 1 event will not proceed, you can still visit virtually historic Government House while it is beautifully decorated for the season.