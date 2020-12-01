Four more Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients pass away

Four more Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Two residents from the Saskatoon zone and one from the south zone who were over 80 lost their fight against the virus, as did a third Saskatoon zone resident in the 60-79 age category.

The province has reported 51 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The province reported 237 recoveries Tuesday and 181 new cases, bringing the active case count to 2,819. A total of 4,875 have recovered.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264, or 21.8 per 100,000 population.

Prince Albert’s zone, North Central, reported eight new cases Tuesday. Of those, two were in Prince Albert.

On Monday, 2,431 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.