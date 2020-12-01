Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan hosting virtual walk in the new year

People can sign up online and are encouraged to complete fitness activities in their own space

The Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan is hosting their annual walk virtually in January.

The walk is typically hosted at Alfred Jenkins Field House, but in the new year everything will be moved online because of the risk and restrictions of COVID-19.

Angela Hodel, event coordinator with the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, said the event is a great way to get active and support the organization.

“What we’re asking people to do is just to walk where they are, whatever is safe for them. If they want to take their dog out and go out for a nice walk around their neighbourhood or they want to do some yoga in their living room, or turn on a workout video – whatever works for them,” She said.

The event will launch online on Jan. 24 and remain open until Jan. 30. During that time, people complete their fitness activities individually and can encourage their family and friends to donate to their page.

Canadian Tire in Prince Albert is matching all donations up to $10,000.

Proceeds from the walk will allow the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan to provide more programs and services within the community, Hodel said.

“Prince Albert has always been really supportive for the Alzheimer Society within the community so we’re hoping that we can still count on their support and do it in a new way,” Hodel said.

The Alzheimer Society is also encouraging participants to post photos and videos of them walking or completing another fitness activity to social media with the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz

To register for the walk visit https://alzheimer.ca/sk/en/take-action/fundraise-participate/ig-wealth-management-walk-alzheimers.