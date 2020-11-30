Watsonairs collecting donations on behalf of P.A. Salvation Army after festival cancellation

In the past the choir group has been able to raise around $2,000 in proceeds for the Christmas Cheer Fund

The Watsonairs are making a plea to the community to send donations to their group that will be handed over to the city’s Salvation Army.

The all-women choir group typically hosts the Christmas Carol Festival around this time of the year. The group has known for a while they wouldn’t be able to hold the event due to the pandemic. The event has raised around $2,000 annually for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

After realizing they wouldn’t be able to have the festival, the group started talking about how they could still help out in the community.

Treasurer Kathy Donahue says she was motivated to bring up the idea of raising money for the Salvation Army after reading that the need for donations was five times more the usual in another city. Donahue is concerned the red kettle campaign may suffer this year with the pandemic.

“What we raise stays in our community,” she said about the decision to continue to collect donations on behalf of the Salvation Army in Prince Albert.

The Watsonairs will be collecting donations by e-transfer, cheques or cash from now until December 10th. Those making donations over $20 will receive a tax receipt.

E-transfers can be sent to watsonairs@gmail.com. People wanting to make a cash or cheque donation, can contact the group through their Facebook page or by email, or can call Donahue at 306-981-3518.

Watsonairs have already received $130 in donations. Donahue is hoping they can raise close to what they have in the past but says anything they raise is better than nothing.