Province reports two deaths on Monday, 325 new cases

The provincial government announced the deaths of two more patients who died after testing positive for COVID-19, along with 325 new cases during an update on Monday.

Both patients were over the age of 80 when they passed away. One was living in the South Central Zone, while the other was in the South East. No other details were released.

Saskatoon reported the highest number of new cases on Monday with 125, followed by Regina with 62 and the North Central Zone with 27. Prince Albert reported 18 of those cases, with North Central Zone 1 reporting seven and North Central Zone 3 reported two.

There are now 399 active cases in the North Central region. That’s the third highest total in the province.

The Far North East Zone reported 14 new cases on Monday, bringing their active total to 156. The Far North West reported nine new cases, bringing their total to 143, while the Far North Central Zone reported no new cases. Their active case total sits at 50.

Two of the new cases announced on Monday are still under investigation and have not been assigned to a zone.

The seven-day average for new cases continues to rise. It increased to 263 on Monday, which works out to an average of 21.7 new cases per 100,000 people. The daily average was 250 on Sunday and 234 on Saturday.

Health officials report 123 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, 23 of which are in intensive care.

Based on the current number of confirmed cases, public health experts estimate there are more than 6,600 reported contacts that still need investigating.