New drive-through COVID-19 testing site coming to Prince Albert

In a release on Monday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced that they would begin offering daily, drive through mobile COVID-19 testing in Prince Albert on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in order to meet an increased demand.

The testing will be available at the Cone Shop Car Wash located at 980 6th Ave E from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Requirements include anyone under 16 years old be accompanied by a parent or guardian and people who are seeking testing have a health card.

“As first-come, first-se​​rved sites, the public should expect some wait times at the drive-thrus, due to possible demand for services and the protocols that need to be followed to ensure safety for everyone,” the release explained.

At the site patient registration, specimen collection and cleaning protocols will need to be completed.

“Everyone in ea​​ch vehicle should be a member of the same family or family bubble, and as long as everyone in the vehicle has a valid Saskatchewan Health Card, everybody can get a test during the same visit.”

They explained that offering these new testing sites is one way the SHA is expanding options for people to get tested for COVID-19.

“Testing is part of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. “

The city’s current test site continues to operate with booked appointments via referral from 811 or your physician.