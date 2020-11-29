Province reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, five in Prince Albert

Health authorities reported 351 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday, 120 of which are in Regina.

The North Central region reported 10 new cases, five of which are in Prince Albert. The other five are in North Central Zone 1.

The Far North West reported 10 new cases, while the Far North East reported 8 and Far North Central reported 1. The North East region reported 12 new cases. All but two of them were in North East Zone 1, which includes Nipawin and the communities of Arborfield, Aylsham, Carrot River, Choiceland, Codette, Cumberland House, Love, Smeaton, Tobin Lake, White Fox and Zenon Park.

There are now 3,605 active cases in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon has the highest total in the province with 1,196, followed by Regina at 733. The North Central region has the third highest case total with 380. There are 162 active cases in Prince Albert.

The Far North East has the most active cases in the far north with 141, followed by the Far North West Region with 134, and Far North Central with 61. There are 104 active cases in the North East.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day new cases average climbed from 234 on Saturday to 250 on Sunday. That works out to roughly 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 150 people in hospital with COVID-19, 23 of which are in intensive care.

Health authorities are still investigating 2,439 cases.

To date, 341,236 COVID-19 tests have been performed.