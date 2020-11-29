Deceased 54-year-old found in RM of Medstead had Prince Albert connections

Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old with connections to the Prince Albert area whose body was found in the RM of Medstead on Friday.

RCMP discovered Bradley John Ham’s body near a grid road roughly 30 km southeast of Glaslyn on Nov. 27 at around 12:30 p.m. Police are treating the death as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 1.

RCMP say Ham was known to have lived in the Prince Albert, North Battleford and Saskatoon areas.

Anyone with information about Ham is asked to contact Glaslyn and Turtleford RCMP at 306-845-4520, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.