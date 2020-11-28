Province reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, plus 1 death, while SHA warns of COVID exposures at Shellbrook and Christopher Lake curling rinks

Health authorities reported 197 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with one death in the North West Zone.

The SHA also announced increased COVID-19 exposure risks at curling rinks in Christopher Lake and Shellbrook.

The patient who passed away was more than 80 years old. No other details were given.

There are now 3,322 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 159 of which are in Prince Albert. There are 373 total cases in the North Central Region—184 of which are in North Central 1. The remaining 30 are in North Central 3.

Health authorities warned residents of increased exposures at the Lakeland Curling Club in Christopher Lake from Nov. 16-22, and at the Richardson Pioneer Recreation Centre in Shellbrook from Nov. 9-26.

The SHA says all individuals who visited the Lakeland facility for any events from Nov. 16-22 are considered close contacts and are required to self-isolate for 14 days by public health order. This includes individuals who attended the Lakeland Curling Club board meeting on Nov. 16. COVID testing is strongly recommended.

Anyone who curled or socialized at the Richardson Pioneer Rec Centre at any time from Nov. 9-26 is also considered a close contact. They are required to self-isolate for 14 days from their last attendance. COVID testing is also strongly recommended.

Residents who visited those facilities should tell healthcare workers they are a close contact when going in for testing.

Of the 197 new cases announced on Saturday, 17 were from the North Central Region. That’s the third highest total in Saskatchewan. Regina had the highest number of new cases with 73, followed by Saskatoon with 56. Prince Albert, which is listed as North Central Zone 2, reported six new cases on Saturday. North Central Zone 1 reported 10 new cases, while North Central Zone 3 reported 1.

The North East Region reported five new cases, four of which were in North East Zone 1. That area includes Nipawin and the surrounding communities.

The Far North East reported four new cases, while the Far North West reported six. There are no new cases in Far North Central. The Far North East now has 138 active cases, while the Far North West has 129. Far North Central has 61.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 234 new cases per day over the past week. That works out to 19.3 new cases per 100,000 people. There are 106 patients in hospital after testing positive for the virus, 18 of which are in intensive care.

Health authorities reminded residents on Saturday that COVID-19 transmissions can happen quickly over multiple settings. Recent outbreaks have occurred on a teenage hockey team, which resulted in nine players and one coach testing positive. Another outbreak at a curling bonspiel resulted in positive cases on teams from several cities and towns around Saskatchewan.

A recent funeral is responsible for more than 200 potential exposures, while 17 nurses working in one hospital have had to self-isolate after being identified as close contacts at sporting and community events.

“The extensive amount of investigation and contact tracing as a result of these events causes delayed notification of possible exposure resulting in further transmission,” reads a press release from the Ministry of Health. “With significant outbreaks continuing to occur among larger gatherings and sporting events, the public is urged to follow the public health orders in place and are reminded these orders are enforceable.”