Rawlinson Centre postpones shows due to public health guidelines

The E.A. Rawlinson Centre has modified its plans following new restrictions that came into effect Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

With attendance caps of 30 put on all recreational facilities and religious gatherings, the Rawlinson Centre has cancelled the live audience portion of its upcoming Jeffery Straker Show. The livestream will proceed, but in-person tickets won’t be available.

Livestream ticket prices are available from $10 to $100 depending on what you think is fair.

Instructions on how to access the live stream are available at earc.ca/livestreams.

The other show scheduled for this month has been postponed. The Broadway North Youth Company one-act plays from its fall intensive were set to be performed from Dec. 10 to 12. Those performances have been postponed to Jan. 14-16.

The current restrictions capping capacity at 30 people are set to expire on Dec. 17 and will be reviewed at that time.